JSO searching for missing woman, believed to be in danger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 34-year-old Kayla Bailey.

Police say Bailey was last seen late Sunday night at her home on Maxville Boulevard.

A call came in on Monday morning reporting she had not been seen since.

At this time, investigators believe Bailey may be in danger.

She’s described as 5’08”, about 250 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black romper, brown shoes, and glasses.

Anyone with information on where Bailey may be is urged to call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.

