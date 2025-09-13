JSO searching for parents of girl found in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the parents or guardians of a girl found Sunday in East Arlington.

Officers say the child was located near Anders Boulevard and Eve Drive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, she is nonverbal and unable to tell police her name.

JSO says she was wearing a khaki shirt, navy blue leggings, and pink slide shoes when found.

Police are working to reunite her with her family and are asking anyone who recognizes her to call 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.