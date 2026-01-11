JSO searches for suspect after man shot inside Broward Road home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot twice at a home in the 900 block of Broward Road late Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was visiting a friend when he answered a knock at the door. An unknown man shot him in the chest and leg.

Officers say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives spent the night talking to witnesses and looking for security videos in the area.

As of Sunday morning, police say they have limited information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

