JSO searching for suspect caught switching price tags at store on San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who swapped price stickers and skipped scanning some items at a Pickwick Park store on San Jose Boulevard.

The incident happened on Monday around 2:30 p.m., JSO said.

Store officials say the suspect changed price tags so $15 clothing rang up as $5 trash cans. She also bagged some items without scanning them, getting away with more than $140 in merchandise.

Store cameras show the woman walking out with items she didn’t pay for. Police say this looks like a planned theft, not just a mistake at the register.

Anyone who recognizes the woman can call JSO at 904-630-0500. To stay anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

