JSO searching for suspects who stole $15,000 from grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for three women suspected of stealing $15,000 from a specialty food store on Cassat Avenue on January 31.

According to police, the suspects entered the Normandy shop and appeared to be ordinary customers.

One woman, wearing a blue suit, and another in a black shirt, engaged both store employees in conversation, diverting their attention.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

While the employees were distracted, a third woman, described as wearing a printed blouse and black jacket, went behind the counter and took a red bag containing $15,000 in cash.

The suspects left the store together before anyone realized the money was missing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the suspects to call 904-630-0500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.