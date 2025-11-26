JSO searching for two women suspected of stealing makeup from Regency area store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women after a shoplifting incident at the Regency department store on Commerce Center Drive.

It happened on October 14. JSO says one woman filled a cart with cosmetics and, in the shoe department, transferred the items into her purse before leaving the store without paying.

The second woman was with her at first, but ended up leaving the store with nothing. She abandoned her basket and walked out.

Now, officers are asking for help identifying the women.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904.630.0500. To stay anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

