JSO seeks help identifying suspected shoe thieves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing 12 pairs of shoes from a Northside shoe store near City Station Drive on October 8.

According to surveillance footage, one suspect wearing sunglasses and another wearing a black cap were seen collecting multiple boxes of shoes before leaving the store without paying.

Both individuals left the premises together with the merchandise.

Investigators note that while the suspects left the scene, video cameras captured clear images of both individuals.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

