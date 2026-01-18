JTA announces holiday service changes for MLK Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is updating riders about service changes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Fixed routes will run on a Saturday schedule, while both the Skyway and NAVI will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NAVI’s route will be modified for the MLK Holiday Parade, running from Pearl Street to Newnan Street.

The JRTC Ticket Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customer Service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, Lost and Found services will be closed for the day.

All other JTA services will run as usual. Riders can find more details at jtafla.com.

