JTA bus services changing in San Marco during upcoming construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning Monday, April 14, JTA will be rerouting several buses in San Marco due to planned construction on San Marco Boulevard and LaSalle Street.

The roads will be closed in areas for the Lasalle Street Drainage Project, aiming to mitigate flooding by upgrading the stormwater collection system.

Certain bus stops will be out of service on routes 8A/8B, including those on Atlantic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue.

On route 25, Cedar Street, Palm Avenue, Childrens Way and LeBaron Avenue stops will also be closed.

JTA BUS REROUTES: San Marco JTA bus re-routes

For a full list of closed bus stops, click here.

These reroutes are expected to continue into June.

Until then, JTA riders can board a bus at the corner of any street along the temporary routes on the streets listed below:

Routes 8A/8B

Eastbound

Nira St.

Hendricks Ave.

Westbound

Kings Ave.

Nira St.

Route 25

Northbound

Hendricks Ave.

Atlantic Blvd.

Kings Ave.

Nira St.

Southbound

Cedar St.

Hendricks Ave.

JTA asks that riders board on the same side of the street as the bus door.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.