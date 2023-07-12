JTA looking to hire ‘over 100’ drivers amid bus operator shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is on the hunt for new bus drivers, as JTA officials say they’re looking to bring in more than 100 new drivers to help service the Jacksonville community.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials held a hiring event to curtail staffing issues, the first of many in the coming weeks.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s very vital that community residents have a mode of transportation to get to the doctor, to get to their appointments, or just to have leisure, or just enjoy Jacksonville as a whole,” said Dr. Sandy Beaumont with JTA. “We have a little over 300 drivers but we’ll looking to fill about another hundred or just over a hundred right now.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Beaumont told Action News Jax at Wednesday’s hiring event the staffing issues stem primarily from retirements, internal promotions, and salaries. However, Dr. Beaumont outlined the importance of the issue, which is also coming at a critical time with the Jacksonville Jaguar’s regular season right around the corner and the high rider demand it brings.

“Then we can say that drivers don’t really have to drive into Jacksonville, they can drive the bus,” explained Dr. Beaumont. “And that will speed the process of getting them to the stadium and alleviate any traffic downtown.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Those looking to get involved as a driver with JTA can also expect some incentives while doing so.

“If you’re coming in as a non-CDL, there’s a $10,000 bonus as of today. And if you’re coming in with a CDL license, you’ll get a $15,000 bonus,” Dr. Beaumont added.

A full list of future hiring events can be found on the CareerSource Northeast Florida page by clicking here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.