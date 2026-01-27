JTA offers free bus rides to warming centers as temperatures drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents can get a free ride to city warming centers as cold weather moves in this week, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announced.

Anyone who needs to escape the cold can ride on any JTA fixed route bus and ride for free to a designated city warming center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Riders just need to tell the driver they’re headed to a warming center to get the free fare.

The Legends Center, located in Jacksonville, will be open as a warming center every night from Monday, January 26, through Friday, January 30.

The center will welcome people from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night.

A full list of warming centers and more details can be found at Jaxready.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.