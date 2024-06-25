Judge postpones decision on motions on alleged prosecution misconduct in Jared Bridegan murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:56 a.m.- The judge didn’t rule on any of the motions today after hearing arguments from both sides. Instead, she scheduled a relatively short hearing on the alleged misconduct for August 16 at 9 a.m. There will be a hearing on the motions as well if necessary.

The couple accused of carrying out the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan is due back in court.

Action News Jax told you last week when Shanna Gardner’s high-profile attorney claimed the prosecution withheld evidence, lied during court testimony and mischaracterized witness statements.

Now, Gardner’s lawyers have some requests due to the alleged misconduct. Her main attorney Jose Baez filed a motion requesting Shanna Gardner’s bond be reconsidered and the case be reassigned to another state attorney’s office or thrown out completely.

In a letter to State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Baez claimed a Jacksonville Beach Police detective lied on the witness stand during a bond hearing. Baez said the detective falsely said he never spoke with a witness whose texts with Gardner were used as evidence to support her being held without bond.

Read: Jacksonville City Council to vote on Jags Stadium of the Future Deal today

Gardner is accused of planning the death of her late ex-husband Jared Bridegan. Baez said the texts and statements were mischaracterized by the prosecution during Gardner’s bond hearing.

“Many of them were made in jest, and they were not taken seriously by anyone and in fact, many of the individuals who were surrounding this case knew that,” Baez said in a news conference.

Court is expected to start at 9 a.m. Action News Jax will be in the courtroom and will bring you the very latest.

Read: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reaches plea deal with US

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.