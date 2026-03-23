Just Tri It! Kids Triathlon returns with new route and parent-child option

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Just Tri It! Kids Triathlon is back this year, and registration is officially open.

Hosted by the St. Johns County Parks Foundation in partnership with the county’s Parks & Recreation Department, the event is set for Sunday, April 26, at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in St. Augustine.

This year’s race features a brand new route, new local partners, and, for the first time, a Parent-and-Me division.

This new option lets kids and adults swim, bike, and run together.

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Kids ages 5 to 14 can take part, with different race distances for each age group.

The Parent-and-Me race is open to any adult and child who wants to team up.

Registration is $40 per participant, and the event is open to all kids in Northeast Florida, not just St. Johns County residents.

Spots are limited to 300 athletes, so organizers recommend signing up soon.

For more details or to register, families can visit Runsignup.com.

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