Justice walk planned for Jacksonville murder victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — MAD DADS, a victims’ advocacy group, is looking for answers for the family of a local murder victim.

The organization has planned a justice walk for Baron Greenwade, III.

Greenwade, 21, was shot and killed in Grand Park on October 6.

The walk will start on Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2332 West 17th Street.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or reach out to the MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter via Facebook Messenger.

Both options are anonymous, and tips could lead to a reward.

