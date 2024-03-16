K9s United encourages Florida drivers to back canine crimefighters with specialty license plates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — K9s United, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement canines with vital equipment and training, is rallying Florida drivers to pre-order its specialty license plate before the approaching Oct. 15 deadline.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We are so grateful to the Florida drivers who have proactively pre-ordered our specialty license plate, but we need additional help to meet our 3,000-plate goal to get them into production,” said Debbie Johnson, president and founder of K9s United. “This plate is a unique way law enforcement supporters and dog lovers can help fuel the vital training, lifesaving equipment, and crucial legislation K9 teams need to stay safe while serving their communities on the front line.”

Interested Florida drivers can pre-order the specialty license plate for $33 from any authorized motor vehicle service center throughout the state, either in-person or online. Alternatively, plates can be pre-ordered for $34 from the K9s United website. Importantly, $25 from every license plate sold will go towards supporting, protecting, and advocating for selfless K9s, providing approximately $75,000 in annual funding for these incredible dogs.

Pre-ordering the K9s United specialty license plate does not require drivers to be up for renewal. Upon production, drivers will receive a voucher from the state and will be notified when it is ready for pick-up from their local tag agency.

K9 units are among the most expensive law enforcement units within an agency, often lacking adequate funding for necessary resources such as advanced training and equipment. K9s United bridges this gap, ensuring all K9 units have the essential training and equipment for K9 officers and their four-pawed partners.

K9s United actively advocates for the welfare of working police dogs, achieving tangible legislative milestones. Notably, the organization played a pivotal role in the passage of two significant Florida Senate Bills into state law, enhancing penalties for those who harm K9s and facilitating prompt emergency response for injured working K9s.

For more information on K9s United and to pre-order the specialty license plate, visit www.K9sUnited.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.