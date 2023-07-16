The Kato Amato Foundation will be having a golf and pickleball tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Kate Amato Foundation has announced its inaugural Kate Kombo Golf and Pickleball Tournament.

It will take place on October 20 at The Yards in Sawgrass.

All the proceeds will benefit the foundation whose mission is to fund treatments for childhood cancer.

Early Bird registration is now open.

You can register on their website, https://kateamatofoundation.org/.

