Key Takeaways, stats from Jaguars through Week 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars are just one win away from clinching the AFC South after a hard fought win in Indianapolis over Philip Rivers and the Colts.

With the win, Liam Coen became the first rookie head coach in NFL history to reach 12 or more wins after taking over a team with four or fewer wins the previous season.

Let’s take a look at some stats from the Jaguars through Week 17.

Read: Trevor Lawrence runs for 2 scores as Jaguars close in on AFC South title with 23-17 win over Colts

Trevor Lawrence against the Blitz

Generally speaking, Trevor Lawrence has been among the least blitzed quarterbacks in the NFL. That hasn’t been the case lately as he’s been blitzed on 49%, 44%, 38%, and 52% of dropbacks the last month. Luckily, he’s handled it quite well.

Over those same four weeks, while facing heavy blitzes, Trevor Lawrence has completed 39 of 60 passes for 588 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. That’s good for an NFL Rating of 124.86. Maybe there’s a reason teams haven’t blitzed Lawrence in the past. He’s proven to be excellent at handling them this season.

In the last few weeks, Lawrence has really made teams pay with his legs too. His nine rushing touchdowns are tied for second-most in the NFL, behind only Josh Allen. His 348 yards rushing this season rank top-10 as well. His legs have become a real threat as of late.

Parker Washington

After five straight weeks with a different receiver leading the team in yards, Parker Washington ended that democratic nonsense with his second 100+ yard game in a row. He’s here to prove himself as the Jaguars No.1 receiver and it’s hard to argue with that sentiment when looking at his numbers the last two weeks.

Against the Colts and Broncos, Washington collected 14 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown. Of those 260 yards, 182 have come outside the numbers. His ability to create after the catch has become something special, adding 130 yards after the catch.

Jaguars’ Secondary

What was one of the statistically worst units in the NFL has become one of the NFL’s best, even with injuries. Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, and Antonio Johnson have come in and performed admirably. Truth be told, they’ve been excellent, especially Jones.

Johnson now has four interceptions on the season as the team’s third safety and Jones has recorded an INT in back to back weeks. On the season, the Jaguars are first in passes defensed (103) and second in interceptions (21). Many expected improvement in 2025, but I’m not sure anyone saw this coming.

Jaguars stats thru Week 17 Jaguars stats thru Week 17

