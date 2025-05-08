‘A kind soul’ | Bikers honor Jacksonville teen killed in motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The biker community came together to honor one of their own.

Austin Galloway was killed on Gate Pkwy while riding his motorcycle just last month.

Police said a driver turned into the teen’s path, where he had struck the passenger side door of the car.

On Wednesday, family, friends, local car and biker groups took part in a memorial ride for Galloway. They rode from Friendship Fountain to the site of the crash, where a memorial was created.

Loved ones laid flowers, said prayers and shared how they are remembering Galloway.

“He was just a kind soul,” said Sydd Thompson, a friend.

Thompson said Galloway was like a son to him.

“I was the one getting on to him, kind of guiding him and helping him out a little bit,” said Thompson.

As soon as he found out about the tragedy, he helped organize that memorial ride to honor Austin on what would have been his 18th birthday.

“This is what he loved,” said Thompson.

So far this year there have been 146 motorcycle crashes in Duval County, 13 were deadly. That is according to crash data from Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“It’s definitely been pretty sad seeing a lot of people go,” said Caleb Newbill, a member of 904 motorcycles.

Newbill came out to show his support for Galloway but also wants all drivers to know this.

“Use everything that you can with a motorcycle,” said Newbill. “Flash at them, honk, rev, anything that you can do to make sure that they know you are there.”

