Kwanzaa event in Arlington celebrates unity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors and families are invited to join together for a special Kwanzaa event this Friday evening at 644 Cesery Boulevard.

The gathering, which runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., centers on Umoja, the first principle of Kwanzaa, meaning “unity.”

Organizers say there will be Kwanzaa traditions, music, and stories for guests to enjoy.

Tickets are available for $15, plus a service fee. You can get your tickets by clicking here.

