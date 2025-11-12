Lake City inmates sew teddy bears to comfort kids on domestic violence calls

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Inmates at Columbia Correctional Institution are helping bring a little comfort to children facing tough times.

Thanks to the prison’s new textile program, inmates recently donated 14 handmade teddy bears to the Lake City Police Department.

The bears are meant for officers to give to kids during domestic violence calls.

Inmates learned new sewing skills and found a way to give back to the community.

As more materials come in, the inmates plan to make even more bears for the police and lap blankets for folks at a local assisted living home.

“Partnerships like this show that positive community engagement can take many forms,” Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said. “These handmade bears will help bring comfort to children in difficult circumstances.”

