Lake City man accused of taking alcohol from Dollar General, facing robbery, other charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man is facing charges after a robbery at a store Dec. 2. Lake City officers were called to Dollar General on NE Bascom Norris Drive at about 6:30 p.m.

Officers were told the robbery involved a suspect armed with a handgun who threatened a store employee. Police identified the suspect as Aljowan Jones, 33.

Jones entered the store, selected an alcoholic beverage, and left without paying, a Lake City police news release states. When confronted by a store employee, Jones exposed a handgun in his waistband and threatened to kill the employee and others, the news release states.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued and officers took him into custody Tuesday, the news release states.

Jones is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and petit theft, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.