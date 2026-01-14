Lake City man arrested in major drug bust

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Detectives arrested a Lake City man Thursday evening after a months-long investigation led to a major drug bust, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home on Southeast Polk Lane, where they found over 2 pounds of meth, nearly 3 ounces of pills, more than 13 grams of cocaine, and close to $2,000 in cash.

Caleb Maurice Gaskin, 40, was taken into custody.

Officers say Gaskin has a lengthy record and is a five-time convicted felon.

Gaskin now faces several charges, including drug trafficking and possession of controlled substances, according to police.

Gaskin is being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.