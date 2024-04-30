Lake City Police Department collects 90 pounds of prescription drugs

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department collected 90 pounds of prescription drugs last Saturday, according to a news release.

April 27 was the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The nationwide effort gives people the opportunity to safely and anonymously get rid of unwanted, unused, and expired medications.

Lake City police said this helps combat the growing addiction crisis.

“Prescription drug disposal is essential for public safety. By taking part in these programs, we’re safeguarding our community against the misuse and abuse of medications. Together, we’re creating a safer and healthier environment for everyone,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said in the news release.

Since the fall of 2010, more than 17.9 million pounds of medication have been collected by the DEA.

