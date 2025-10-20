Lake City Police to host Prescription Drug Take Back event on October 25 for safe disposal

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is hosting a National Prescription Drug Take Back event on October 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their lobby, allowing residents to anonymously dispose of unused prescription drugs.

Participants can dispose of medication either in its original container or directly into the disposal box, with no questions asked and no identification required.

Solid-dosage pharmaceuticals and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted, but intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes are not due to potential hazards.

The event provides an opportunity for individuals to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs, helping to prevent misuse and environmental contamination.

Participants are encouraged to remove any identifying information from prescription labels if submitting medication in its original container.

Liquid products should remain sealed in their original containers, with caps tightly secured to prevent leakage.

