Lake City Police investigating shooting that injured two early Saturday morning

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police announced two people were shot early Saturday morning during what appears to have been a block party.

Lake City Police said they responded just after 1:20 a.m. to NW Mississippi Way, where they found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

A second victim later showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle. That person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say shell casings were found in the street and on nearby property. Three vehicles were also damaged by gunfire.

No suspects have been identified. The Lake City Police Department says detectives are still investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be shared with Lake City Police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

