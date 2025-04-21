Lake City police officer shot near Annie Mattox Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City police officer was shot Sunday night near Annie Mattox Park, according to the police department.

The department first alerted the public about the incident around 8:45 P.M.

Officials said there have been no other reports of people shot in the area.

Neighbors are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

The extent of the officer’s injuries are currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Action News Jax has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates here as they become available.

