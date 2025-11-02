Lake City woman killed, Jacksonville man injured in I-10 Crash

A woman from Lake City died early Sunday morning after a two-car crash on I-10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a sedan driven by the 29-year-old woman hit the back of an SUV while both vehicles were headed west near mile marker 304.

After the impact, the sedan veered off the road and ended up in the eastbound lanes.

The SUV came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV’s driver, a 36-year-old man from Jacksonville, was seriously injured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

