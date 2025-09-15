Large crowd gathers in St. Johns County to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A major turnout Sunday at Veterans Park, where students and community members from across Northeast Florida gathered to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The vigil, organized by local high school and college groups, drew large crowds and a strong police presence.

The event was led by student groups from Creekside and St. Augustine High Schools, alongside Turning Point USA chapters at the University of North Florida and Jacksonville University.

Law enforcement, including the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, was out in full force. Officials said the heavy police presence was a precaution due to the event’s size and public setting.

Kirk was fatally shot earlier this week. Police have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing.

Organizers said the vigil was meant to celebrate Kirk’s legacy and the impact he had on young conservative voices in the region.

“It was just simple honoring Charlie Kirk and the legacy he left behind. That legacy is going to be there for us to pick up and move on to bring it to the finish line ultimately. He has inspired millions of people. The day that Charlie Kirk died was the day that made millions of Charlie Kirks,” said Jaden Duffie, former president of Creekside High School’s Turning Point USA chapter.

Members of Turning Point USA said their message was clear: No one should be killed for expressing their beliefs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]