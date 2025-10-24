Las Vegas wants to document the love stories of the 5 million couples who’ve gotten married there

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is known as the wedding capital of the world.

Now, there is an effort underway to document the stories of the millions of people who have ever tied the knot there.

“Every couple has a story, and whether the marriage ended in divorce or something else, they were in love when they came and really, it’s the love story that we care about,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said.

So much so, the county started hosting an annual vow renewal ceremony for those who have gotten married in Vegas.

“It’s a fun event where people get to get together, share their story, have fun, renew their vows and just celebrate being a part of the Las Vegas history,” Goya said.

A history Goya said goes back to even before the county was founded in 1909, though it wasn’t until 1953 in the London Daily Herald that county leaders found the earliest reference of Las Vegas as the “Wedding Capital of the World.”

“The wedding industry is such an integral part of what turned this dusty frontier town into a major global, glamorous destination, that it’s my opinion that we want to document as many of those 5 million love stories as possible,” Goya said.

