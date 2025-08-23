Laser hair removal company shuts its doors, leaving customers scrambling for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Customers of a laser hair removal business, with locations in Jacksonville, Tallahassee,$2,000 and Orlando, are being met with locked doors.

And customers are left scrambling for answers.

Action News Jax spoke with Juliana Mannino, who said she paid $2,000 for an unlimited membership at the LivSmooth Jacksonville location and only received one session.

“I feel betrayed,” said Mannino. “One session for $2,000 is insane.”

She received an email on Sunday notifying her that they were closing due to financial insolvency, and upcoming appointments were cancelled effective immediately.

But no word on whether she would receive her money back.

“Losing all that money that you spent is so hurtful and so sad,” said Mannino.

She’s one of multiple customers who reached out to Action News Jax looking for answers.

Our attempts to reach the corporate office and the Jacksonville location have been unsuccessful.

Mannino said she just wants her money back.

“I hope someone does something about this,” said Mannino.

According to the Better Business Bureau, if the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services, or a refund.

