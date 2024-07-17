Late night traffic stop in Putnam County leads to discovery of fentanyl-laced marijuana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A routine traffic stop in Putnam County last night led to a drug bust involving fentanyl-laced marijuana.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports that Tuesday night, Deputies pulled over Robert Buckingham, 40, of Palatka, for a traffic infraction. During the search of his vehicle, they reportedly discovered $443 in cash, a clear bag described as containing a green leafy substance, and a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Additionally, two other bags marked as Delta 8 marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Buckingham was then arrested and transported to the Putnam County Jail. During the intake process, deputies reportedly found another bag of fentanyl-laced marijuana hidden behind the backseat of the patrol car.

Buckingham is now facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl of 4 grams or more and is being held without bond.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. While illegal fentanyl is often pressed into pills or mixed with other opioids, law enforcement agencies reported increasingly encountering the deadly drug mixed with marijuana.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and urges the public to be aware of the dangers associated with fentanyl-laced substances.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.