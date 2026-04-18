Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of NE Fla., SE Ga. as wildfires burn in Nassau, Putnam counties

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a Fire Weather Watch for inland Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through Monday afternoon. The NWS alert says critical fire weather conditions are possible across these areas.

The affected locations are:

Suwannee, Baker, Inland Nassau, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Eastern Hamilton, Eastern Alachua, Western Hamilton, Western Clay, Western Alachua, Northern Columbia, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval and Southwestern Columbia.

“Existing or newly ignited wildfires may exhibit erratic fire behavior, spread rapidly and become difficult to contain or suppress,” the NWS alert states.

Wildfires burning in Putnam, Nassau counties

NWS’s Fire Weather Watch comes as crews continue battling wildfires in Nassau and Putnam Counties.

The Putnam County blaze was last reported Friday night at 30 acres in the Millican Road area. That fire threatened six structures in the heavily wooded area.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Division of Forestry said the brush fire in the area of Conner Nelson Road in Hilliard in Nassau County has grown to 500 acres and is 40 percent contained.

The fire was 400 acres and 25 percent contained late Friday.

The forest service said Friday night that it had dispatched an additional eight firefighting tractor-plow units to the scene and deployed a fixed-wing aircraft for air reconnaissance, and a fire suppression helicopter.

There have been voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn.

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0 of 5 Nassau County Wildfire A 500-acre wildfire in Nassau County has forces voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn. (Florida Forest Service Jacksonville) Nassau County Wildfire A 500-acre wildfire in Nassau County has forces voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn. (Florida Forest Service Jacksonville) Nassau County Wildfire A 500-acre wildfire in Nassau County has forces voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn. (Florida Forest Service Jacksonville) Nassau County Wildfire A 500-acre wildfire in Nassau County has forces voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn. (Florida Forest Service Jacksonville) Nassau County Wildfire A 500-acre wildfire in Nassau County has forces voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn. (Florida Forest Service Jacksonville)

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