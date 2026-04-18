Watch: Drunk driver slams into Jacksonville Beach police officer’s vehicle

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Officers were concluding a DUI stop late last week in the 3000 block of 3rd Street South in Jacksonville Beach when another drunk driver crashed the scene - literally.

An officer positioned his vehicle, lights on, blocking the outside lane to protected the officer who made the initial stop.

“Shortly after the initial driver was taken into custody, another vehicle approached the scene — without headlights — and failed to stop despite emergency lights and audible warnings from officers," a Jacksonville Beach police social media post states.

The driver struck the patrol vehicle forcing the officer to dive out of the way to avoid being hit, police said.

The driver was arrested and is facing DUI and DUI with property damage charges.

Jacksonville Beach DUI crash A drunk driver crashed into a Jacksonville Beach police cruiser on 3rd Street on April 11, 2026. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

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