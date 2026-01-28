Passenger jumps from moving vehicle on I-95 causing major backup near Florida-Georgia line

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A passenger in a Ford Explorer was flown by helicopter to the hospital Tuesday morning after they exited the moving vehicle on Interstate 95 near mile marker 1 in Camden County.

The incident happened at about 10:48 a.m. closing all northbound lanes for over an hour after the passenger fell onto the interstate, according to Georgia State Patrol. "The passenger was seriously injured as a result," a GSP news release states.

