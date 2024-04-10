Laura Street Trio owner plans to move forward despite DIA resolution finding project ‘untenable’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Laura Street Trio could now sit empty longer after the Downtown Investment Authority called on city council to take a step back from negotiations with the developer over fears there’s too much risk involved.

“I think it’s really taken a little too long to develop something — you look at other areas in the world and see they build in 30 days. Meanwhile 20 years later they’re still talking about this building,” Laura Houser, who lives across the street from the Laura Street Trio, said.

A DIA resolution to be discussed at its Friday committee meeting calls the proposal “untenable” and asks city council to stop negotiations. The concern is over a term sheet that requires the city to back a Capital One loan for new construction at the site, including a hotel and apartments.

“It may be a bit premature,” Council Member Matt Carlucci said about the resolution. He was one of the members who helped save the Laura Street Trio from demolition 23 years ago. “It’s the dead center of the core and we want to make it the live center of the downtown core.”

Carlucci hopes the city can move forward with a plan that removes any risk for the city. He spoke with the developer, Stephen Atkins at SouthEast Group, who said there might be another plan in place that would not involve the city.

Carlucci explained the Capital One loan comes with 6% interest, which is far better than some which can go as high as 14%.

The DIA originally said it would not guarantee private development debt. However, according to a statement from SouthEast, they “have not been given the opportunity to engage with the Board to further discuss and negotiate available options.”

The statement goes on to say this move by the DIA is, “seemingly reflective of most of development projects proposed by private interests for Downtown Jacksonville.”

Action News Jax reported on rising construction costs impacting several other major downtown projects.

The DIA proposed three different alternatives which mainly focused on restoring the existing three historic buildings and excluded the new construction portion of the deal.

“What we thought were very good options through the DIA. [Atkins] came back with something that once again, general counsel said this is more of the same and it’s not constitutional,” Mayor Donna Deegan said. She added that her administration is committed to restoring the Laura Street Trio and is looking at all options. “Time is crucial when it comes to those buildings.”

