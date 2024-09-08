Law enforcement searching for hit-and-run driver in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a Keystone Heights woman seriously injured.

According to FHP, the crash happened on State Road 100 near Southeast Lakeview Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old victim was walking in the southbound lane when a car hit her. The car then left the scene.

The woman was taken to UF Shands in Gainesville.

There is no description of the car.

