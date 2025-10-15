Learn more about upcoming FDOT projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will host a public hearing for the Tentative Five-Year Work Program on October 21 in Jacksonville.

The FDOT’s Five-Year Work Program aims to give drivers and homeowners insight into upcoming projects.

The meeting will be held both virtually and in-person at the FDOT Urban Office Training Center, with an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by a public comment period at 6 p.m.

