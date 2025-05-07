Local

At least one injured in multi-vehicle crash on US1 in St Augustine [VIDEO]

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV, Kristine Bellino, and Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
Saint Johns County Crash Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WOKV / Cox Media Group (Kristine Bellino /Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WOKV / Cox Media Group)
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — [EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story and we’ll up it as we learn more.]

At least one person is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Pine Island/Stratton Road. St. Johns County Fire Rescue says the person had to be rescued from their vehicle before heading to a local hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple rescue vehicles are at the scene. At this time it is not known in which direction the cars were traveling.

One car came to rest diagonally to the roadway in the southbound Lane of U.S. 1. Another vehicle came to a stop closer to the intersection of Stratton Road.

WOKV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

