Legends return to Scott Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Legends of Scott Park returned on Saturday afternoon.

The community event was designed as a reunion, history lesson and inspiration for today’s kids, and it appears all three things were accomplished during the free Family Funday and Youth Football Camp.

The legends partnered with the Inner City Athletic Association to make the afternoon happen.

You can see the video and hear from some of the legends. Here are some of the legends that were recognized:

• Don Gaffney – First Black quarterback at the University of Florida

• Jabar Gaffney - Super Bowl Champion

• Lito Sheppard - Super Bowl Champion

• Terry LeCount – Second Black QB at UF, former NFL player

• Greg Coleman – First Black punter in the NFL

• Leonard Simmons – NSA Hall of Fame inductee

• Yogi Byrd – Former MLB player, Chicago White Sox

• Richard Tyson – Senior Executive at AT&T

• Charles Williams – Former NFL player

• Vaughn McLaughlin – Pastor, Potter’s House International Ministries,

