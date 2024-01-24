LGBTQ, Womens, Interfaith and Intercultural Centers at UNF could lose funding under new regulation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Board of Governors voted to approve a new regulation that could result in the closure of the LGBTQ Center at the University of North Florida.

The regulation implements a state law passed last year that prohibits colleges and universities from spending state and federal funds on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

And it’s not just the LGBTQ Center that could be at risk.

The Women’s Center, the Interfaith Center and the Intercultural Center were also identified in a list of programs potentially impacted by the new state law released by the university last year.

The LGBTQ Center likely has the most to lose though, with more than 70 percent of its nearly $200,000 annual budget coming in the form of state dollars.

It’s not entirely clear yet what impact the new regulation might have though.

UNF told Action News Jax in a statement it is “awaiting that regulation before we take any action”.

Students gathered on UNF’s campus Wednesday to express their disapproval of the potential loss of the campus resources that promote diversity and inclusiveness.

“If this happens, [it] will cause a genuine unrest and fear in a lot of these marginalized groups and a lot of these resources have ben used and constantly used for years, including the LGBTQ Center,” said UNF sophomore Sergio Sevieus.

175 miles away in Tallahassee, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) addressed the board ahead of the vote, thanking members for following through with the will of the legislature, which has contended DEI initiatives promote a particular world view, rather than allowing for freedom of thought.

“We want real diversity of background. We want real diversity of thought, but what we don’t want is something that is antithetical to diversity of thought,” said Renner.

When the proposal came up just after 5 PM, there was little discussion beyond a clarification that the rule doesn’t impact student organizations.

“There’s a specific exemption in the proposed regulation where student activity and service fees can be used. If a student government funds a student group that advocates for let’s say the Black Student Union, there’s no prohibition in this regulation from that happening,” said BOG Vice Chair Alan Levine.

The regulation passed with just two no votes.

Students at UNF we spoke with argued the potential impacts could go beyond the loss of the centers.

Thomas Orsini contended by removing the resources, Florida leaders put their schools at risk of losing accreditation.

“Removing these beacons of diversity across our state, it’s just gonna limit potential, it’s going to limit access and it’s gonna cause a brain drain in Florida,” said Orsini.

We do expect to hear a final word from UNF on the ultimate fate of the four centers given the adoption of the regulation.

Some students also floated the idea of looking for private funds to keep the centers running.

