Lifesaver: Orange County deputy saves baby

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Deputy Sergio Soares Lemos is a hero. He responded to a call Monday involving a 1-year-old baby who was choking. “Give me the baby,” Soares Lemos could be heard urgently saying on his body camera video as he arrived on the scene.

After receiving the silent child the deputy placed the baby belly down in his left hand and used his right palm firmly striking the child’s back in an upward motion.

And then it happened. The child was no longer silent letting out gentle groans which eventually turned into the best sound - a loud cry.

“He’s back,” the deputy said into his radio. “He’s good.”

“Thanks to Deputy Soares Lemos’ quick actions, he saved the child’s life,” an Orange County Sheriff’s Office social media post states. “The baby was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. Thank you, Deputy Soares Lemos, for your swift and heroic response.”

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