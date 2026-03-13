LIST | Amelia Island’s Spring events

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Spring brings one of the busiest event seasons to Amelia Island, where its 13 miles of beaches set the stage for concerts, culinary events, cultural festivals and outdoor activities.

Visitors can explore the full events calendar at AmeliaIsland.com/events.

Arts Events

Sounds on Centre (April–June, August–October) transforms historic downtown Fernandina Beach into an open-air concert venue on the first Friday of each month with free live music, dancing and a street festival atmosphere at Second and Centre streets.

Fernandina Beach Songwriters Festival (April 10–11) features performances by the writers behind well-known songs while offering insight into the inspiration behind their music.

The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival celebrates its 25th season with spring performances by internationally acclaimed musicians, including Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili, along with events such as the Marasco Young Artists’ Concert and “Beethoven & Beer.”

Crescendo Amelia Presents: Amelia Island Dance Series (April 19; June 21; Aug. 16; Oct. 25) features big-band style performances with a six-piece horn section and local celebrity vocalists.

Culinary Events

Fish to Fork (April 16–19) at Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa is a dock-to-dish culinary weekend where chefs create seafood dishes inspired by their daily catch before competing in a showdown where guests vote for their favorite.

Cultural Events

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival (May 1–3) celebrates the island’s maritime heritage with fresh shrimp, an arts and crafts market, a parade, live entertainment, a Kids Fun Zone and fireworks.

Nature Events

The Wild Amelia Nature Festival (May 8–17), presented by Keep Nassau Beautiful, features eco-tours, photography workshops, wildlife encounters and a green business expo highlighting the island’s ecosystems.

Earth Day Turtle Fest (April 19) at Main Beach Park celebrates sea turtle nesting season with educational exhibits, kids’ activities, live music, food trucks and vendors focused on protecting coastal habitats.

