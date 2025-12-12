Local artist unveils 90-foot mural in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brand-new mural was unveiled on Friday under the Fuller Warren Bridge, in the same location where the weekly Riverside Arts Market is held.

The 90-foot mural was funded by the local non-profit Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP), which hosts the Riverside Arts Market.

It’s on the JEA pump station under the bridge. And it’s interactive. The artist hid 10 different small hearts on the animals through the mural for people to find.

“As hosts of the Riverside Arts Market, we knew we wanted to bring a mural to this space,” said Shannon Blankinship, the Executive Director of RAP. “The ability to bring more art into the space on an ongoing basis was something that we’d really like to be able to do.”

Community leaders say they hope this mural becomes a great social media backdrop for social media posts.

“The entire piece is based on the St. Johns River,” said Patrick Maxcy, the mural’s artist. “A lot of the animals are based specifically on animals in the St. Johns, but they are tweaked a little bit with colors and shapes and sizes to make them a little more fun and more my style.”

Maxcy, a northeast Florida native himself, hopes his mural can inspire other artists.

“I just really hope that people see more public art around Jacksonville,” he said.

