Local award-winning BBQ restaurant to close after 68 years in business

Jacksonville BBQ lovers are sad to learn that after 68 years of business, Jenkins Quality Barbecue will be closing its doors for good.

“It breaks my heart to know that they’re closing,” said loyal Jenkins customer Alisa Hill.

The restaurant chain posted a message to its Facebook page saying all three Jenkins locations will be closing later this month due to “rising costs of food and labor, shifting consumer trends and supply chain issues.”

Action News Jax reached out to the owners of the restaurant via phone, email and went to all three store locations to see if we could speak with them and find out more about why they are closing, but did not hear back.

“I got to get me some of this sauce cause ya’ll say it’s going to close, cause this the only sauce that I ever buy,” said Jewel Hill.

Jewel Hill and her family have been eating at Jenkins BBQ for over 50 years. They said seeing it go is like losing a hometown tradition.

“Jenkins is going to be missed,” said Jewel Hill.

“They have some of the best BBQ in Jacksonville, in my personal opinion,” said Alisa Hill. “We’re definitely going to miss this place.”

Doors officially close September 30th.

