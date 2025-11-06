Local biker club calls for awareness after another deadly motorcycle crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a deadly year for motorcyclists in Duval County, and the numbers keep going up.

On Wednesday, another rider was killed after police said he was hit by an SUV on Edgewood Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue.

It’s the type of crash that’s become too familiar on Duval roads.

Data from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles showed a rise in these accidents.

In 2023, there were 32 riders killed in Duval. That number was 36 in 2024 and now, already 39 this year.

“At the end of the day, the safety of the road is the responsibility of the rider and the driver,” said Deborah Riley-Harris, with the J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club.

Riley-Harris has been riding for 20 years.

“We’ve lost a few, which I have on my vest,” said Riley-Harris.

She said awareness saves lives, and for drivers, that means limiting any distractions.

“We just need the community to be more aware of the road and prevent things like using your cellphones,” said Riley-Harris.

But riders, she said, must also do their part, by not only wearing protective gear but also getting the proper training.

“I advise anyone to go through the motorcycle training, get your motorcycle certification, and even after that, there are classes to help you,” said Riley-Harris.

The victim in Wednesday’s crash has not been identified just yet. Police are still investigating that incident.

