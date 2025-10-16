Local bill aims to expand outdoor dining and drinking options in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents may have been “sipping and strolling” on the Southbank Thursday night, but pretty soon they may have more options to “sit and sip” outside of downtown restaurants.

Taking a look down sidewalks downtown, you’ll notice there aren’t a ton of outdoor seating options.

But Dorothy’s Downtown is an exception with a patio area on the far side of the sidewalk.

Still, under current city rules, customers can eat on the patio, but they can’t drink alcohol.

It’s a restriction, Dorothy’s Chef Marvin Branes said can be frustrating for patrons.

“You like to have your drink and enjoy the weather. Now you gotta go back in just to drink and come back out and eat. That’s just two different situations going on,” said Barnes.

Allan DeVault with the Downtown Investment Authority noted in addition to the alcohol limitation, sidewalk activation efforts aren’t allowed downtown outside of the central business district.

“I knew this condition existed and I’ve been kind of on a mini crusade to get it fixed for a couple of years now,” said DeVault.

But a newly filed local bill would uncuff local restaurants and cafes, allowing them to cross the no-alcohol sidewalk barrier and serve beverages on sidewalk patios.

It would also expand the ability to build sidewalk patios like this one to restaurants throughout downtown.

“In the North Core, where Pearl District is going, or Southbank or, you know, Brooklyn or other areas. LaVilla, for that matter. So, this would expand the ability to use the entire sidewalk, plus any expansion areas as approved by DIA throughout all of downtown for both cafes, restaurants, and bars,” said DeVault.

“A big part of it, too, is the vitality and the street and the sidewalk activation. It also promotes safety, because the more people you have sitting out on the sidewalk, in this case a parking space, the more eyes are out there on the street.”

And for local restaurants like Dorthy’s, the proposal is being welcomed with open arms.

“You know, we’re behind the times. Most of the major cities are doing it. You know, look at Atlanta and LA, people are, you know, their downtown is real exciting and that’s what we’re trying to bring here,” said Barnes.

If all goes smoothly, DeVault said we could see the change take effect before the end of the year.

