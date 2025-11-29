Local businesses prepare for ‘Small Business Saturday’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Small businesses across Jacksonville have been preparing for the influx of shoppers for Small Business Saturday, as many people will continue their holiday shopping.

“We have some deals going on, some of our most popular treats, we have some sales going on as well as our food,” said McKayla Pittman, Bark manager.

Bringing in customers with lower prices on some pet supplies and services is how Bark is getting ready for holiday shoppers. Many local businesses we spoke to say they are adding more inventory for those shoppers.

“Last year we actually sold out of all of our inventory just because we saw an influx of people coming in and buying with us and we anticipate that to be even more this year,” said Corey Graham, sales manager at Jaguar Power Sports.

From clothes to pet items and everything in between, stores are rolling out deals across the board, including e-scooters.

If you’re looking for a dirt bike or an ATV, Jaguar Power Sports is giving away a free helmet and goggles with your purchase.

Local stores are enticing customers to shop locally, not only for a good deal but also to support their fellow neighbors.

“A day like Small Business Saturday is very crucial for us. We definitely really appreciate that traffic and people coming in and purchasing with us and wanting to do business with us. It really does help us out. It feeds a family that you see. So it helps out,” said Graham.

“We should all support small businesses and keep money local. That is the way to survive locally,” said Jonathan Goetz shopper.

