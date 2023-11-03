Local corpsmen train to render aid under combat conditions at NAS Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax followed about a dozen local corpsmen Friday, as they completed their Tactical Combat Casualty Care training -- An exercise designed to prepare them to save lives under fire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It was a cold, crisp morning as the corpsmen geared up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Their equipment piled on about 80 pounds of extra weight, increasing the level of difficulty as they began their warmup exercises.

Then it was off the obstacle course.

The main hurdle standing in their way: A cold pool of knee-deep muddy water.

At the front of the pack was Hospital Corpsman Second Class Derek Hass, who led the day’s TCCC training.

“[We] get them hyped up, get them excited, get their heart rate up, kind of simulating a combat environment and then we push them into what we call the kill zone,” said Hass.

Read: NAS Jax and US Navy bids final farewell to the P-3C Orion

The exercise was only the precursor to the real test: Performing medical duties under simulated combat.

After dealing with an initial assault from a team of instructors, the corpsmen had to drag mannikins weighing between 180 and 210 pounds to a camouflaged encampment filled with smoke and surrounded by the sound of simulated gunfire.

Inside they found a second mannikin waiting for them.

But unlike the first ones, these mannikins were much more lifelike.

They’re capable of simulating breathing and were covered in detailed combat wounds.

Read: ‘War Eagles’ returned home to NAS Jacksonville this month after 6-month deployment

Instructors could even monitor the mannikins’ vital signs on an iPad as the corpsmen rendered aid.

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lazaria Phipps was met with a casualty missing two limbs and suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Under pressure, she managed to stabilize the patient before carrying them out for evacuation.

This was her second time taking the training in her four years of service.

“If it does come down to war fighting or having to be at war in the future, this is a great way for anybody in the military to learn how to save casualties and help with trauma training,” said Phipps.

If all that wasn’t enough, the corpsmen went through the entire process three additional times before the training day wrapped up.

The corpsmen complete the TCCC training every two years to maintain readiness, should they ever be called to serve on the frontlines.

Read: ‘It’s indescribable:’ Sailors return to NAS Jax after deployment to Japan

Higher ranked officers don’t get a pass either.

“Some of the younger sailors probably are in a little bit better shape than I am, but we’ll get through it!” said Captain Randy Pankey, Commanding of Officer of Expeditionary Medial Facility-M.

At 58, this was Captain Pankey’s first time tackling the course.

But he noted everyone must be ready to hit the ground running, especially when lives are on the line.

With war breaking out in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, America’s military service members face a very real possibility of being called to duty.

That readiness was put to the test just two weeks ago, when local sailors on the USS Carney shot down drones and missiles headed towards Israel.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“There is an urgency to some degree. It’s always been important, but you’d have to have your head in the sand right now if you don’t realize just how important this is. Any moment we could be called to go out the door. We have to be on the ready,” said Pankey.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.