Local Dozier survivor compensated nearly 60 years after leaving infamous state-run reform school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After waiting for nearly 60 years, a local Dozier survivor has finally been compensated for the time he spent at the infamous state-run reform school in Mariana.

The Dozier School for Boys operated for more than a century before it was finally shut down after decades of accounts of physical and sexual abuse from the boys who were sent there.

Action News Jax has been following Charles Deas Jr.’s journey for nearly three years now.

“They went through hell. I know I did,” said Charles.

Charles spent two years at Dozier from 1966 to 1968.

It was an experience that had a profound impact on his life.

“I wasn’t a bad kid at all. They turned me bad in my thinking, in my doing. And you know like, I just can’t throw that away. I can’t get rid of it,” said Charles.

On July 5, Charles sent us a message; His check from the state had finally come.

Charles is among more than 900 survivors who qualified to receive an equal share of the $20 million compensation fund passed last year.

“Finally, they’re doing something for me after all of these years and finally say, okay, I’m sorry,” said Charles.

On his way to deposit the check, Charles suffered a medical episode and had to spend three days in the hospital.

He’s feeling better now, but it serves as a reminder of just how long it took the state to attempt to make amends with the Dozier survivors.

“You’ve got people that was waiting on their check and they died,” said Charles.

Each qualified victim received more than $21,000.

While it’s impossible to put a price tag on the trauma inflicted on the boys sent to Dozier, Charles said the money will help him help his family.

And for himself?

There’s been one thing on his mind since we first connected in early 2023.

“Hopefully I can go out and get me a nice steak and enjoy myself,” said Charles.

Only those who attended Dozier between 1940 and 1975 were eligible for this compensation package.

Charles said he hopes lawmakers consider another compensation bill in the future for those who attended Dozier after 1975.

