Local HVAC company says they got hundreds of calls for heating issues 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Arctic Freeze is causing some people’s HVAC units to break, leaving them without heat.

When Antwan Stebbs left his house to go grocery shopping late last week, never did he expect what he’d come home to.

“The furnace blew an amp,” Stebbs said. “When we got home, it was kind of freezing cold in here.”

Antwan said temperatures got as low as 40 degrees inside his house. He initially tried to fix it himself, but after a few days in the cold, he called A/C Designs, a local Heating and Air Conditioning Company in Jacksonville, to see what was going on.

“The cold weather is really pushing the limits of the machines,” Edon Guci, Service Technician with A/C Designs, said. “Anything that’s not working right is rearing its head up right now.”

A/C Designs says they’ve gotten over 200 calls for heater issues this past weekend, and 40 calls within the first hour they opened today. Guci says there are some things people can do ahead of time to help prevent issues with HVAC units in the future.

“Routine maintenance, trying to keep their condensers clean, filters changed,” Gucci said. “Heed the advice of your maintenance man that does the maintenance on your equipment.”

For Antwan, he’s just grateful he has heat again.

